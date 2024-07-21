Drake & 50 Cent Link Up In Toronto

50 Cent appears to have had better luck in Canada than Rick Ross.

Throughout Drake's infamous feud with Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent had his back, supporting tracks like "Push Ups," "Family Matters," and even "Taylor Made Freestyle." For this reason, it doesn't come as a huge surprise that the duo decided to link up during Fif's recent visit to Drake's hometown of Toronto. Late last night, Drizzy took to his Instagram Story to share a photo of the two of them. Needless to say, they appeared to be in good spirits.

Of course, Drake and 50 Cent have quite a few things in common. For example, they both have had their fair share of issues with Rick Ross. Ross jumped in amid the aforementioned lyrical battle, dropping a diss track called "Champagne Moments." On it, he accused Drake of getting plastic surgery, called him "white boy," and more.

Drake Shares New Photo With 50 Cent After Toronto Show

Ross went on to perform in Vancouver last month, and decided to troll Drake by having his DJ play "Not Like Us." This didn't go over well, as he and his crew were promptly jumped by alleged Drake fans. 50 Cent proceeded to clown Rozay mercilessly for this with various social media posts, dubbing Ross' infamous exit "THE GREAT ESCAPE." This only continued when Fif started to tour in Canada days after the brawl and made several jokes about it onstage.