the word
Songs
VIC MENSA & Mick Jenkins Reunite For Powerful Single "the word"
VIC MENSA is starting his independent journey with a strong message on "the word," the lead single for his next EP, "Sundiata."
By
Zachary Horvath
3 hrs ago
245 Views