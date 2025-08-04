Mick Jenkins Is Looking To Strike Fear Into His Opponents On "Scarecrows" Two Pack

BY Zachary Horvath 64 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
mick-jenkins mick-jenkins
Mick Jenkins is back with a fresh two pack for fans to start the week of right in "Scarecrows" which features Smino, Ab-Soul, and more.

Mick Jenkins had important message to release to the public a few weeks ago on his Instagram. "Go run it up or get out the way, rappers is outside." He issued that warning alongside the release of "Be That As it May," a single featuring Ab-Soul and producer Python P.

That track is now accompanied by "456 semm" which guest stars St. Louis rapper Smino. Together, these songs make up Mick's brand-new two pack, Scarecrows. Going back to that same IG post, the Chicago-based spitter also teased something exciting.

"Getting yall ready for what’s to come." We highly doubt a two-song EP isn't the final product from Mick, but this will certainly do. Especially with the threatening and ruthless energy that he's coming with on both cuts.

"456 semm" maintains that energy we got from "Be That As it May" with bars like, "N**** always smoke, it's the mandrake / All we need is a campfire / We got stories n****s can't take / I got triggers-fingers, can't squeeze."

Smino adds to the record too with an expressive and versatile performance. Not only does he sing on the outro, but he keeps the eerie vibe alive. "How could I forget and show a n**** / How to get the provolone / He did the opposite, now you on the sideline hatin', it's amazin' / Thats's where I oppo-sit, on the sideline."

Mick's out here sending strays and ready for all of the potential smoke in 2025. Hopefully, we get more songs like this on a proper LP sooner than later.

Read More: The 7 Most Underrated Air Jordans Of All Time

Mick Jenkins Scarecrows - Single

Quotable Lyrics From "456 semm":

Gotta listen to the little people, we got big dreams
Feel like n****s set big screens for the mid-range
These free-throws talkin' free-range chicken
Keep that sh*t see-through for the familay
Gotta know I grip a handbrake
N****s drift apart, fuck a handshake

Read More: The Most Worn NBA Sneakers Of Every Era

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 70.6K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.0K
Image via Getty images News Bow Wow Delays "Underrated" Until 2012 413
Los Angeles Premiere Of "Can't Stop Won't Stop" - Arrivals Music Boosie Badazz Goes Off On Cassie Following Shocking Diddy Trial Revelation 25.6K
Comments 0