Mick Jenkins had important message to release to the public a few weeks ago on his Instagram. "Go run it up or get out the way, rappers is outside." He issued that warning alongside the release of "Be That As it May," a single featuring Ab-Soul and producer Python P.
That track is now accompanied by "456 semm" which guest stars St. Louis rapper Smino. Together, these songs make up Mick's brand-new two pack, Scarecrows. Going back to that same IG post, the Chicago-based spitter also teased something exciting.
"Getting yall ready for what’s to come." We highly doubt a two-song EP isn't the final product from Mick, but this will certainly do. Especially with the threatening and ruthless energy that he's coming with on both cuts.
"456 semm" maintains that energy we got from "Be That As it May" with bars like, "N**** always smoke, it's the mandrake / All we need is a campfire / We got stories n****s can't take / I got triggers-fingers, can't squeeze."
Smino adds to the record too with an expressive and versatile performance. Not only does he sing on the outro, but he keeps the eerie vibe alive. "How could I forget and show a n**** / How to get the provolone / He did the opposite, now you on the sideline hatin', it's amazin' / Thats's where I oppo-sit, on the sideline."
Mick's out here sending strays and ready for all of the potential smoke in 2025. Hopefully, we get more songs like this on a proper LP sooner than later.
Mick Jenkins Scarecrows - Single
Quotable Lyrics From "456 semm":
Gotta listen to the little people, we got big dreams
Feel like n****s set big screens for the mid-range
These free-throws talkin' free-range chicken
Keep that sh*t see-through for the familay
Gotta know I grip a handbrake
N****s drift apart, fuck a handshake
Read More: The Most Worn NBA Sneakers Of Every Era