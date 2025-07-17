Mick Jenkins and Ab-Soul are two lyrical assassins, and in case you needed a reminder of that, they just dropped the "Be That As It May" loosie, produced by Python P. The YouTube-exclusive track at press time has a bit of a Western vibe to it, but the main attraction is the fiery chemistry between both MCs.

The "SPAR 003" spitter and his "the word" counterpart trade off various verses with intricate rhyme schemes, passionate deliveries, dynamic flows, and a pretty boisterous and combative outlook. Python P's production amplifies this via dusty keys and organ-like chords, a simple but engaging drum beat, and sunburnt guitar lines. It makes for a pretty vintage but nonetheless volatile presentation, and we can't wait to hear what comes next.

Via this Ab-Soul collaboration, Mick Jenkins teased something big coming up. Whether it's a solo effort or something more collaborative, we're always looking forward to what these MCs do next. The former just emerged from a coast-to-coast beef that he was a key mediator in, whereas the latter just dropped his type s**t project earlier this year.

"Be That As It May" sees both artists engage with more aggressive approaches, which is always welcome to hear from two writers with powerful pens. They don't always show it explicitly on the mic, but again, this is a killer reminder as to why they don't play around. We'll see what else Mick Jenkins and Ab-Soul will bless hip-hop down the road, and hopefully it's very, very soon.

Mick Jenkins & Ab-Soul – "Be That As It May"

Quotable Lyrics

Math don't work, I suggest you girls abort mission,

Headed towards a future with a mortician, we do introductions,

Sharp and sword-fishing, that's why n***as ducking, I'ma up it,

Plenty Kermit, n***as really puppets, it's a core missing