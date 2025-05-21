KIIIA & Ab-Soul Deliver Entertaining Back-And-Forth On "SPAR 003"

Ab-Soul is tapping in with underground talent KIIIA after being an eyewitness to the Pro Era versus TDE battle that Joey Bada$$ started.

Ab-Soul has been put in tough spot by Joey Bada$$ as of late. That's thanks to the latter's beef with some of his West Coast brothers. Making it even more difficult for him is the fact that he's worked with the New York wordsmith on occasion. Songs like "MOONSHOOTER" and "Enter The Void" come to mind.

He mentioned that during his and Joey's "Red Bull Freestyle" with Big Sean not too long ago. "The ruler’s back in fact I never left / In which case Joey / You put me in a sticky predicament / I had to show solidarity to my syndicate / Nah you know anybody can get it / In such a way that it will make any physician conflicted."

It definitely would have been interesting if Ab-Soul stepped into battle (something he also mentioned in the freestyle). But the TDE legend is fine watching from the sidelines and working on other projects.

One of those includes this song with rising rapper KIIIA called "SPAR 003." Produced by Python P who ironically produced that Red Bull cypher, the track finds these two spitters going toe-to-toe with each other.

There's no hook or chorus to be found. It's a pure rap-off of the highest order. "Be a man, don't involve yourself in tea time / We sip yak, you a Karen, call you white wine." "I'm a better competitor under pressure / I'm cloggin' up your pipeline / You pipe dreamin', you should pipe down / All the pipe squeezin', BLAHHH!"

These are just few excellent bars that await you on "SPAR 003," so check it out now.

KIIIA, Ab-Soul, & Python P "SPAR 003"

Quotable Lyrics:

47K gold, top dog from the pro
E-R-A, Ab-Soul, abstract a-hole
Ay h*e, play your role and don't forget the chopped cheese
Shout to Ocky, break bread or play dead
Say less

