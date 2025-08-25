Mick Jenkins is in the midst of a new album cycle and on this latest single, he's showing that he's coming back with a vengeance.

Jenkins' intensity just comes naturally to him it seems, and it's made for a hype album rollout. The Chicago-based talent has yet to announce a title or release date for it, but we are more than ready for it. This slickly produced cut from EMIL ( Doja Cat , Ghetts, Noname) marks the third preview so far.

It seems that the second half of 2025 has brought the best out of a lot of rappers. Whether it's to make a Grammy push or to just remind everyone of their skills, we have certainly been spoiled. The Alabama-born Mick Jenkins is one of those MCs giving it their all right now and he's doing again on "Coco Gauff."

