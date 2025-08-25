It seems that the second half of 2025 has brought the best out of a lot of rappers. Whether it's to make a Grammy push or to just remind everyone of their skills, we have certainly been spoiled. The Alabama-born Mick Jenkins is one of those MCs giving it their all right now and he's doing again on "Coco Gauff."
Named after the 21-year-old tennis phenom, the "Smoke Break-Dance" creator is channeling her competitive nature here. "They want autonomy off / Counted me out know that im boutta be Gauf on this green serving you love / Yall n****s turning me up."
Jenkins' intensity just comes naturally to him it seems, and it's made for a hype album rollout. The Chicago-based talent has yet to announce a title or release date for it, but we are more than ready for it. This slickly produced cut from EMIL (Doja Cat, Ghetts, Noname) marks the third preview so far.
He got things underway earlier this month with his Scarecrows two-pack. There, Mick Jenkins included "456 semm" with Smino and "Be That As it May" featuring Ab-Soul and Python P.
Overall, 2025 will go down as a memorable with this impending release, but also for other reasons. Mick was announced as the opener for JID's European and UK circuit for the forthcoming God Does Like World Tours. He will be joining him starting March 2026.
Moreover, he's already put out a five-song EP on EVEN titled type sh*t. But be sure to stay ready for more Mick with "Coco Gauff" below.
Read More: Air Jordan 18 Colorways, Ranked
Mick Jenkins & EMIL "Coco Gauff"
Quotable Lyrics:
N****s feeling froggy you might get dissected
Heard they want smoke get hazed if I’m steppin
N****s can’t pledge these flows ain’t through sweepin
Know they can’t hedge they wagers keep sweating
My bookie just keep betting
I’m looking to get even
Read More: Chance The Rapper "Star Line" Review