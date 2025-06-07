Tennis Star Coco Gauff Quotes Tyler The Creator After Winning 2025 French Open

Coco Gauff continues to solidify herself amongst the current crop of tennis greats and she's thanking Tyler The Creator for her success... partly. At only 21, the Florida native is a Grand Slam winner on the clay court. Today (June 7), per the official Olympics website, she defeated the number one player in the world, Aryna Sabalenka in the French Open final.
Gauff did so in three sets 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-4 and as we said, Tyler The Creator's music helped her power through. After hoisting the Coupe Suzanne-Lenglen trophy she said, "I didn’t think honestly that I could do it. But I’m gonna quote Tyler, The Creator right here. He said, 'If I ever told you I had a doubt inside me, I must be lying.'"
She continued, "I’d like to leave that with you guys. I think I was lying to myself, and I definitely could do it. Shout out to Tyler."
This lyric lands on the California rapper's latest album, CHROMAKOPIA, which dropped on October 28, 2024. It's specifically on the opening song "St. Chroma" featuring Daniel Caesar. The exact bars are, "Mama, I'm gon' make it out, p**sy, I'm gon' make it out / I ain't never had a doubt inside me / And if I ever told you that I did, I'm fuckin' lyin', can you feel the light?"
Tyler The Creator CHROMAKOPIA
If you're thinking this is a random shout-out, it's not. Coco Gauff has stated before that she is a big fan of Tyler The Creator's work. Moreover, the GRAMMY winner has just as much respect for the athlete. Ironically, he namedrops her on the same project but on "Thought I Was Dead."
There, he raps, "B*tch, you ain't Coco Gauff, you can't serve me."
But staying on the CHROMAKOPIA topic, Tyler is still on his massive, supporting, world tour. His next stop is in Cincinnati, Ohio. He will be there on June 27. After he's done hitting up the U.S., he will be traveling to Australia and New Zealand in August, and then in September he will be in Asia.