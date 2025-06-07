Coco Gauff, one the best rising talents in the sport, just secured her first clay singles Grand Slam after taking the French Open.

But staying on the CHROMAKOPIA topic, Tyler is still on his massive, supporting, world tour. His next stop is in Cincinnati, Ohio. He will be there on June 27. After he's done hitting up the U.S., he will be traveling to Australia and New Zealand in August, and then in September he will be in Asia.

Gauff did so in three sets 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-4 and as we said, Tyler The Creator's music helped her power through. After hoisting the Coupe Suzanne-Lenglen trophy she said, "I didn’t think honestly that I could do it. But I’m gonna quote Tyler, The Creator right here. He said, 'If I ever told you I had a doubt inside me, I must be lying.'"

