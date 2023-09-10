Coco Gauff Raps Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice’s “Barbie World” After U.S. Open Win

Coco Gauff celebrated her US Open win by listening to “Barbie World.”



Coco Gauff shared a video on social media of herself lip-syncing to Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice's "Barbie World" while rocking pink and holding up her U.S. Open trophy. With her victory over Aryna Sabalenka, the 19-year-old became the youngest American to win the U.S. Open since Serena Williams in 1999.

When the video began circulating on social media, the official account for Barbie shared it on Instagram. "This Barbie is the US Open champion [heart emoji]," the account wrote.

Coco Gauff At The U.S. Open

Coco Gauff made a name for herself on the international stage after beating Venus Williams at Wimbledon as a 15-year-old. When asked about the expectations placed on her after, she admitted to CNN’s Carolyn Manno they affected her "a lot." "I learned how to just stay within myself but also embrace it,” she said after the win. “Before I tried to ignore it, but now I’m really embracing it and I still feel like I have long, long ways to develop as a player. Today was nowhere near my best, but it was just enough that I needed to win in that moment.” Check out the clip of Gauff singing "Barbie World" below.

Coco Gauff Sings "Barbie World"

The new social media post isn't the first time Gauff has shouted out hip-hop artists after a victory. Last year, she proclaimed it a "City Girls summer" after beating Zhang Shuai in Round 4 of the 2022 US Open. “That was a City Girls’ ‘period,’” she said at the time. “It’s a City Girls summer. Period. That’s what it is. JT, Yung Miami, you don’t know? I got my long nails, it’s supposed to be like that. It’s feeding off the crowd.”

