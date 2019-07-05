Coco Gauff
- SportsCoco Gauff Raps Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice's "Barbie World" After U.S. Open WinCoco Gauff celebrated her US Open win by listening to "Barbie World."By Cole Blake
- SportsCoco Gauff Gets Her Flowers After US Open WinIt's Gauff's first Grand Slam title.By Ben Mock
- SportsCoco Gauff Net Worth 2023: What Is The Tennis Champion Worth?The enigmatic journey of Coco Gauff: From childhood dreams to tennis grandeur, sprinkled with ventures that shaped her eminent fortune.By Jake Skudder
- SportsCoco Gauff Shouts Out Justin And Hailey Bieber After US Open WinGauff was a little bit starstruck.By Ben Mock
- SportsCoco Gauff Shouts Out City Girls After U.S. Open VictoryCoco Gauff said that she was channeling the City Girls with her recent U.S. Open performance.By Cole Blake
- Sports15-Year-Old Coco Gauff Defeats Venus Williams At Australian OpenCoco Gauff beats Venus Willaims again.By Milca P.
- SportsCam'Ron Narrated The Osaka-Gauff Match On His IG Story And It Was HilariousCam'Ron should be a motivational coach. By Noah C
- SportsNaomi Osaka Encourages Coco Gauff To Join Her In Tear-Filled Post-Match InterviewThat's how you do it. By Noah C
- SportsCoco Gauff Reaches Fourth Round Of Wimbledon At Just 15 Years OldGauff won the first round against her idol, Venus WilliamsBy Alexander Cole