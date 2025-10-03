A MURDER OF CROWS - Album by Mick Jenkins & EMIL

Mick Jenkins and British producer EMIL have teamed up for a 11-track rapper/producer album that was initially released on EVEN last month.

Mick Jenkins has been on a different type of energy since the start of 2025 when he released "Wars & Rumors Of Wars." He's been incredibly cutthroat, calling it like it is with no remorse. Whether it be calling out other rappers or the industry at large, he's made it clear that he's giving the business to everything and everyone. To help in his mission, he's recruited EMIL, a producer from the U.K., who's got work with Doja Cat , Noname, Smino , and more. The tone of Mick Jenkins' A MURDER OF CROWS is dark and forthright. It's at times dreamy such as on the second teaser track "Words I should've said," for example. Mick and EMIL put this together shortly after the release of the deluxe to the former's excellent The Patience. In a way, these projects back-to-back feel like a mini-series based on the messages and themes of both. A MURDER OF CROWS is an overall great successor, cementing Mick among the best of the best when it comes to songwriting.

