A MURDER OF CROWS - Album by Mick Jenkins & EMIL

Mick Jenkins has been on a different type of energy since the start of 2025 when he released "Wars & Rumors Of Wars." He's been incredibly cutthroat, calling it like it is with no remorse. Whether it be calling out other rappers or the industry at large, he's made it clear that he's giving the business to everything and everyone. To help in his mission, he's recruited EMIL, a producer from the U.K., who's got work with Doja Cat, Noname, Smino, and more. The tone of Mick Jenkins' A MURDER OF CROWS is dark and forthright. It's at times dreamy such as on the second teaser track "Words I should've said," for example. Mick and EMIL put this together shortly after the release of the deluxe to the former's excellent The Patience. In a way, these projects back-to-back feel like a mini-series based on the messages and themes of both. A MURDER OF CROWS is an overall great successor, cementing Mick among the best of the best when it comes to songwriting.
Release Date: October 3, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Tracklist of A MURDER OF CROWS
- Drea Catchers
- Words I should've said with EMIL & ENNY
- Eating Crow (Interlude)
- Worker's Comp
- Pundits (YAPPERS)
- DeadStock
- on VHS
- Move
- Shining
- Coco Gauff
- Bigger Than Ever
A MURDER OF CROWS had three singles ahead of its release. They were "Coco Gauff," "Words I should've said," and "DeadStock."