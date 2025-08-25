News
EMIL
Songs
Mick Jenkins Channels The Competitive Fervor Of "Coco Gauff" On EMIL-Produced Single
Mick Jenkins is in the midst of a new album cycle and on this latest single, he's showing that he's coming back with a vengeance.
By
Zachary Horvath
August 25, 2025
