patience
- MixtapesMick Jenkins Excels On New Album "The Patience" With JID, Freddie Gibbs & MoreWhile Jenkins feels frustrated at his journey on this album, he explores that emotion with a lot of nuance, lyrical skill, and gorgeous instrumentals.ByGabriel Bras Nevares4.1K Views
- SportsChris Paul And The Virtue Of PatienceChris Paul's journey to the NBA Finals has been one of heartbreak, perseverance, and patience.ByAlexander Cole1.8K Views
- MusicRuss Performs Heartfelt Rendition Of "Patience" On "Jimmy Kimmel Live"Coming off his "Shake The Snow Globe" album ByChantilly Post1393 Views
- SportsUsher Urges Lakers Fans To "Be Patient" While Defending LeBron JamesThe Lakers are a serious risk of missing the playoffs.ByAlexander Cole2.7K Views
- MusicKanye West's "Yandhi" Didn't Drop On Schedule, Fans Are Getting AnxiousKanye West is testing the patient resolve of his fanbase.ByDevin Ch54.4K Views
- MusicKodak Black On Sex: "That Sh*t Ain't Even All That To Me"Does this go beyond tunnel vision?ByZaynab25.4K Views
- MusicTeyana Taylor Covers Playboy Magazine, Talks Her "Leader Vibe," Challenges & More"I’ve always been a person that wants not just to do it; I want to be it.”ByChantilly Post5.0K Views
- NewsRiver Tiber Debuts New Single "Patience"River Tiber's new single is a soulful masterpiece. ByChantilly Post3.4K Views