Pivot Gang is back.

The Saba-led Chicago rap crew has returned ahead of NMF with a single called “Aang,” on which members like Joseph Chilliams, MFnMelo, and Frsh Waters share energetic verses over chill production produced by the 28-year-old “LIFE” hitmaker himself.

As Stereogum reports, the new arrival features additional production from daedaePIVOT, as well as vocals and guitar done by Gaidaa and Maria Sanchez.

“Hopping out the water like Aang with my gang, n*gga / Got that fire like Aang with with my gang, n*gga,” Chilliams and Saba rap on the chorus. “Air a n*gga out like Aang with my gang, n*gga / Moving that rock like Aang with my gang, n*gga.”

According to a pinned comment on their YouTube page, fans can expect a lot more from Pivot Gang in the near future, though it remains unclear exactly what, or when.

Stream “Aang” on Spotify or Apple Music below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music updates from all your favourite artists.

Quotable Lyrics:

I was on the block like Shaq

Had to tuck the work right by my sack

Money on the mind, that’s all, no cap

Sowed up like beanie, them girls them sugar, big n*gga like snacks

