Chicago HIp Hop
- SongsLupe Fiasco Dazzles With New Single, "Roc-A-Fella Y'all"It's a Lupe song; was he really going to do anything but?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicAdam 22 Asks Rooga About Lil Durk BeefRooga kept things professional when answering the podcast host's question.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsValee, Harry Fraud & Action Bronson Have "Vibrant" Chemistry On New SingleThis is an easygoing and lyrically breezy cut from one of the most underrated rappers in the game.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsPivot Gang Drops New Single "911"The Chicago-based rap collective are trading bars and flows with ease.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- ReviewsMick Jenkins "Elephant In The Room" ReviewMick Jenkins tells the truth on his third studio album, "Elephant In The Room."By Joshua Robinson
- MusicMother Nature & Valee Put On For Chicago With New Collab “GOOFIEZ”Chicago's latest female rap duo Mother Nature is joined by fellow rapper & Chi-Town native Valee for the latest single off the group's upcoming 4/20 album drop, "SZNZ."
By Keenan Higgins
- MusicVic Mensa Speaks On Our Troubled Times With "No More Teardrops"Vic Mensa spills his soul on police brutality, street crime, Wall Street corruption and the extremely problematic prison system on his new single "No More Teardrops."By Keenan Higgins
- MusicSaba & Pivot Gang Explain The Group's Origins: Eminem Albums & Open SeatsPivot Gang are some of the best out of Chicago right now.By Alex Zidel
- MusicG Herbo Says Juice WRLD Is "The New Michael Jackson"G Herbo has high expectations for his fellow Chicagoan.By Alex Zidel
- MusicChance The Rapper Teases The Arrival Of "Good Ass Job" Album With Kanye WestKanye West has also been previewing new music on Instagram.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNoname Confirms September Release Date For "Room 25"The release is imminent. By hnhh
- NewsJuice WRLD Is Going Through The "Motions" With New SingleAfter a leak, "Motions" gets an official release.By Alex Zidel
- MusicG Herbo Is Living His Best Life With His Son On Potential Album CoverG Herbo shows off an adorable photo of himself and his baby.By Alex Zidel