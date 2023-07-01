Lupe Fiasco Dazzles With New Single, “Roc-A-Fella Y’all”

It’s a Lupe song; was he really going to do anything but?

Lupe Fiasco has been one of the most skilled, creative, and talented lyricists and producers in hip-hop for a while now. Despite his legendary track record and three-decade career, he still finds ways to impress his fans and the industry, and to remind listeners that he’s still got it. Moreover, the Chicago MC just dropped a new single, “Roc-A-Fella Y’all,” that’s as raw and straightforward of a Lupe track as there could ever be. It’s a lyrically dense offering, so maybe “straightforward” isn’t the right word, but part of his talent is making that exercise into something digestible, charismatic, and above all engaging. Through a well-chopped, nostalgic, and lush beat, the DRILL MUSIC IN ZION rapper does just that.

Of course, this drop should be very exciting for Lupe Fiasco fans, given that he’s been on a bit of a run if you look at the past few weeks. Sure, he’s always been quite a prolific artist, but since he’s on another level, it’s never a bad time to introduce some Lupe into your weekly release rotation. Barely a month ago in June, he released the single “Checkin’,” and a couple of weeks ago he dropped “CHANNEL No3.” Before that, there was the April single “SentRock,” so hopefully this is part of a new album cycle that comes sooner rather than later. Given the “all proceeds to my chain” motif on “Roc-A-Fella Y’all” and “CHANNEL No3,” it looks like that might be the case.

Lupe Fiasco’s “Roc-A-Fella Y’all”: Stream

Meanwhile, this boom-bap and soul-flavored “Roc-A-Fella Y’all,” with slick entendres, references, displays of lyrical prowess, and reflections on race, money, and more, is a fittingly optimistic (and self-produced) soundscape for the 41-year-old to celebrate recent developments. He revealed this week that his manager Chilly finally saw release from prison. We’ll see what greatness Lu brings us next as real-life developments coincide with boundless creativity. If you haven’t heard this song yet, find it on your preferred streaming service and check out some standout bars below. Also, log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Lupe Fiasco.

Quotable Lyrics
Yeah, I’m from a lyrical miracle, biblical guild a great white clearing his gills the nearest mirror of skill
Somewhere between jazz, Jigga and drill
Minus all the n***as it kills
Right before they finish they wills

