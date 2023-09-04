Lupe Fiasco Brushes Off Technical Difficulties With A Freestyle

Lupe Fiasco didn’t miss a beat when he experienced technical difficulties.

Technical difficulties are capable of completely derailing a show. Recently 50 Cent found himself so plagued by annoying technical shortcomings that he threw a microphone into the crowd. That throw of frustration landed him in some serious trouble as he’s being investigated as a battery suspect for the incident. But when Lupe Fiasco fell victim to some technical difficulties at a recent show he handled it differently.

In a new clip making the rounds online, Lupe shows just how creative he is with a freestyle to fill the space while some technical difficulties are sorted out. In the clip, his drummer plays him a simple beat and Lupe goes off over it. He spits a freestyle about how he arrived at the show that day and the performance he’s about to give. The chemistry between Lupe and his drummer and the performance itself is incredibly impressive given its impromptu. Check out the full clip below.

Lupe Fiasco Finds The Perfect Way To Fill Time

Lupe Fiasco has released five new singles so far this year. Most recently he showed up dazzling fans with his song “Roc-A-Fella Y’all,” back in July. The song was self-produced by Lupe and features nearly 5 full minutes of creative wordplay and hard-hitting bars. That followed CHANNEL No. 3 earlier that month. He began the year by releasing SentRock a cross-medium collaborative project with painter SentRock. The album art for the song was a painting specifically made to be paired with the track.

Last year Lupe Fiasco released his concept album DRILL MUSIC IN ZION. The 10-track album spawned a few of the rapper’s biggest songs in years like “GHOTI” and “AUTOBOTO” with Nayirah. It was his first new album since 2018 when he released the second project in his “DROGAS” series DROGAS WAVE. What do you think of Lupe Fiasco pulling out a great freestyle for fans after his show had some technical difficulties? Let us know in the comment section below.

