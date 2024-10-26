Saba Thematically & Lyrically Impresses On Another No I.D. Collaboration "How To Impress God"

Saba has done it again.

Saba has shown us throughout his career that he can write and stick to a theme/message with ease. Both of his last two projects, Few Good Things and CARE FOR ME, have numerous displays of this between them. The one gripe we have with the Chicago visionary is that we don't get to hear from him more. You can call us greedy, but we think anyone would want to hear more Saba when he's churning out records like "How to Impress God." This is the latest release alongside prolific producer No I.D. and one the tracks that will be on their collaborative album.

The project is still in limbo, sadly, as it's drop date is unknown. There is still about two and half months to go before 2025 arrives, so we are holding out hope it comes then. Saba and No I.D. have now shared four previews From the Private Collection of Saba & No I.D. and this one may be the best yet. On "How to Impress God," the veteran rapper raps from the perspective of God and how he's moved by any of his flashy things. On the second verse is where things come together, as Saba (God) says that he intentionally was dealt some problems from other people. The way he handled all of the obstacles, no matter how big, he did so with grace and love. It's a great message for those who feel they need other people's approval, but it's also just a excellent motivational record from Saba and No I.D. all around.

"How To Impress God" - Saba & No ID

Quotable Lyrics:

I sent obstacles on your way, to make sure this what you mean

Some of them was bigger than beast, you fear them the least

I even sent someone to pretend they didn't believe

I sent people to complicate all the simplest things

The fact that you showed up here is not a surprise

But Saba, you showed love, and that's all I required