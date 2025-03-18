Saba & No ID Finally Deliver New Album "From The Private Collection of Saba and No ID"

Today, Saba and No ID teamed up to unveil their long-awaited new album, From The Private Collection of Saba and No ID. The project has been in the works since 2022, and was preceded by various singles. After working on the project for over a year, the Chicago-based duo decided to scrap it and start all over again after Saba lost his uncle. According to him, this uncle played a major role in his decision to pursue music, and his passing forced him to take a step back and rethink how he wanted to approach the album.

"He’s the person who made me fall in love with hip-hop,” he explained in a press statement. “It made me want to re-approach things; I had to have a lot of conversations with myself that I hadn’t had to have in a long time.” As for No ID, he told Rolling Stone that he opted to take a simpler approach on this album. “[Producers are] huge, larger-than-life people who sit in chairs and tell everybody what to do... I felt like, ‘Man, I became too much of a producer. I need to be a beatmaker again,'' he recalled.

In January, Saba sat down with Billboard, revealing what he got out of working on his latest album. “An album like this, I get to showcase my bag in a lot of ways, all these styles that I feel capable of,” he said. “You gotta be the most comfortable version of yourself, because that’s how you get the most confident version of yourself. I think that’s who I got to meet on this record.”

