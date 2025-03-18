Saba & No ID Finally Deliver New Album "From The Private Collection of Saba and No ID"

BY Caroline Fisher 31 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
From The Private Collection Of Saba And No ID Cover ArtFrom The Private Collection Of Saba And No ID Cover Art
Saba and No ID previously scrapped their new collaborative album following the death of a close family member.

Today, Saba and No ID teamed up to unveil their long-awaited new album, From The Private Collection of Saba and No ID. The project has been in the works since 2022, and was preceded by various singles. After working on the project for over a year, the Chicago-based duo decided to scrap it and start all over again after Saba lost his uncle. According to him, this uncle played a major role in his decision to pursue music, and his passing forced him to take a step back and rethink how he wanted to approach the album.

"He’s the person who made me fall in love with hip-hop,” he explained in a press statement. “It made me want to re-approach things; I had to have a lot of conversations with myself that I hadn’t had to have in a long time.” As for No ID, he told Rolling Stone that he opted to take a simpler approach on this album. “[Producers are] huge, larger-than-life people who sit in chairs and tell everybody what to do... I felt like, ‘Man, I became too much of a producer. I need to be a beatmaker again,'' he recalled.

In January, Saba sat down with Billboard, revealing what he got out of working on his latest album. “An album like this, I get to showcase my bag in a lot of ways, all these styles that I feel capable of,” he said. “You gotta be the most comfortable version of yourself, because that’s how you get the most confident version of yourself. I think that’s who I got to meet on this record.”

Read More: clipping. Experiments With Deeper Tones & Messages In Anticipated Album, "Dead Channel Sky"

From The Private Collection of Saba and No ID

From The Private Collection Of Saba And No ID Tracklist:

1. Every Painting Has a Price (Ft. BJ the Chicago Kid & Eryn Allen Kane)
2. Breakdown
3. Crash (Ft. Raphael Saadiq & Kelly Rowland)
4. Woes of The World
5. Stop Playing With Me
6. Westside Bound Pt. 4 (Ft. MFnMelo)
7. head.rap (Ft. Madison McFerrin, Ogi & Jordan Ward)
8. Acts 1.5
9. Reciprocity (Ft. Ibeyi)
10. Stomping
11. BIG PICTURE (Ft. Ogi)
12. 30secchop (Ft. Joseph Chilliams & Jean Deaux)
13. How To Impress God
14. She Called It (Ft. Frsh Waters & Tru)
15. a FEW songs (Ft. Love Mansuy, Ogi & Smino)

Read More: K CAMP Showcases Why He's "Built Different" On His New Album

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
saba head.rap Songs Saba Brings Some Incredible Lyricism On No I.D.-Produced "Head.rap" 934
News Saba Shares "Few Good Things" Ft. Pivot Gang, Black Thought, G Herbo, Mereba, Krayzie Bone 6.3K
saba how to impress god Songs Saba Thematically & Lyrically Impresses On Another No ID Collaboration "How To Impress God" 1020
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 1.6K