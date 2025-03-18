Saba, No ID, Smino, Love Mansuy, & Ogi Thrive Together On "a FEW songs"

Saba and No ID were a match made in heaven and the closer, "a FEW songs," shows why with its uplifting and positive attitude.

Hospitable really the way I’ve been so patient Too groundbreaking for them underground allegations I f*ck 'round, pull up on the shoulder and leave dis-location Running up out the tunnel with my bro'nem, we broke so much paper The irony, ain't got no Ms, this beat from No I.D My, this sermon good, feel like a preacher, Smi-D Jakes

He's said he's why he's a rapper and has continued to pursue music throughout his life. That resilience to bring this album to the fans shows on Saba and No ID's closer, "a FEW songs." Here, they bring on Smino , Love Mansuy, and Ogi for a song about fighting through adversity. At the end of the day, all things good or bad come to an end. That's the message on the gingerly sung chorus, as well as the excellently written verses. Honestly, it's hard to decide who's got the stronger performance. What we can say definitively though is that the positive outlook of this track will have us ready to tackle anything that comes our way.

The excruciating wait for Saba and producer No ID's project is finally over. It's been a long road coming for the Chicago natives to get this out. But if that means we are going to get the highest quality possible, then it was all worth it. From The Private Collection of Saba and No ID was scrapped and reworked from a technical standpoint. But also, Saba losing his influential uncle during the tape's creation slowed things down.

