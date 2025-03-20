Wiz Khalifa & Chevy Woods Deliver On "Scarface"

Yesterday, Wiz Khalifa unveiled his new track with Chevy Woods, "Scarface." The laid-back track arrived alongside a fun accompanying music video, which aligns well with the artists' carefree verses. According to Wiz Khalifa the video was filmed in Las Vegas, though it remains unclear when. "You guys are enjoying these freestyles so I’m gonna keep on dropping them. Here’s one that me and Chevy and dkizzle filmed while out in Vegas. Taylor gang the whole earth," he captioned a short clip from the music video on Instagram yesterday.

So far, it looks like his fans are loving his latest drop, and are looking forward to hearing more. "I’m really enjoying all the freestyles, Wiz! This literally feels like 2009," one fan writes in his Instagram comments section. "I hope these freestyles end up a tape [fire emoji]," another says. This isn't the only collab Wiz Khalifa has dropped recently, however. Today, he also joined forces with Luh Tyler to drop a new music video for their song "Blindfold." There's more to come too, as Wiz Khalifa also took to social media today to tease his upcoming album alongside Juicy J.

"Me and juicy did some fourth quarter magic for the album that im pretty sure you guys are gonna love as much as i do," he captioned a photo of the two of them together. "We also got one that we gonna drop soon because its spring break and we think yall need this. Taylor Gang the world."

Wiz Khalifa & Chevy Woods - "Scarface"

