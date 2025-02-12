Wiz Khalifa & Berner Promotes "Kush & Orange Juice 2" With New "On Demand" Freestyle

Wiz and Berner link up for new freestyle.

Wiz Khalfia has returned to his vintage Taylor Gang days to promote his anticipated Kush & Orange Juice 2 mixtape with freestyles and vlogs. In the latest freestyle, "On Demand," he links up with longtime Taylor Gang affiliate Berner for a vibrant new track. Khalifa's Kush & Orange Juice 2 is the sequel to his 2010 mixtape of a similar title. Released in 2025, this album seeks to recapture the essence that propelled the original to cult status among hip-hop enthusiasts.

In the lead-up to the sequel's release, Wiz Khalifa expressed confidence in the project's quality. He declared on social media that "Kush & OJ 2" is a "classic," heightening expectations among fans. The album features collaborations with artists such as Don Toliver, with whom Wiz previously teamed up in 2019. Their reunion on the track "Hide It" has been met with enthusiasm, as the duo aims to recreate the chemistry that made their earlier work successful.

As of now, detailed reviews of "Kush & Orange Juice 2" are limited. The anticipation and initial reactions suggest that Wiz Khalifa has crafted a project that honors the legacy of the original. While offering fresh perspectives for a new age audience. The album is available on major streaming platforms, inviting both longtime fans and new listeners to experience the next chapter in Wiz Khalifa's musical journey.

"On Demand" Freestyle - Wiz Khalifa & Berner

Quotable Lyrics:

If you looking for me, I be popping Margiela tags
Walking up in [?] spending bands where the designer at
I got so much in my bag surprised that they don't wanna [?]
Always seen with two that's bad
Drop the top, we moving fast
We was smoking out in London, now her feet is in the sand

Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
