Wiz Khalifa Previews “Kush & Orange Juice 2,” Listeners Beg Him Not To Ruin The Original

Earlier this week, Wiz Khalifa hopped on Instagram to tease his upcoming sequel to his iconic mixtape Kush & Orange Juice, leaving listeners concerned. The rapper shared a clip of himself and some collaborators in the studio working on a track yesterday (April 24). “Mixing and co producing this album has been so much fun," he captioned his post. "I learned a lot in the process and took myself to levels i didn’t even know i could go. I can’t wait until you guys get to experience how special and amazing this body of work is. #KushandOrangeJuice2.”

While Wiz Khalifa certainly appears eager to unveil his latest project, not all of his fans are looking forwards to it. His comments section has been flooded with users criticizing the song heard in the clip, and begging him not to put it on Kush & Orange Juice 2. Others are urging him to change the project's title altogether, arguing that he'll ruin the original mixtape's legacy with his current sound.

Wiz Khalifa's Kush & Orange Juice 2 Teaser Sparks Concern

"With all due respect Wiz this is not a kush and orange juice 2 worth song. ImKush and orange juice 2 should be as dope as 1 respectfully there were no skips," one critic writes. Another says, "Please don’t name it Kush and OJ 2. The music you put out now doesn’t even REMOTELY COME CLOSE to the music you was puttin out in the 1st Kush and OJ. I’m saying this as a Wiz fan and respectfully, you’re gonna ruin the Kush and OJ name with this type of music."

Are you looking forward to hearing what Wiz Khalifa has to offer on Kush & Orange Juice 2? Are you worried that he'll ruin a classic? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

