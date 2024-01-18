Wiz Khalifa Gets Roasted For Blowing Smoke Into Friend's Mouth

It's no secret that Wiz Khalifa likes to stay high, but it looks like the North Dakota native likes to make sure that his friends do too. In a new clip, he's seen spending some time in the studio with AD, who decided to take a nap in his chair. Wiz Khalifa wasn't about to let him miss out on any of the fun, however, and proceeded to blow smoke into his face. AD woke up just a few seconds later looking bewildered and stoned, much to the amusement of his friends.

Social media users have a lot to say about the clip, and unfortunately, most of it isn't positive. While some commenters are claiming that getting someone high without their permission "feels illegal," others simply think Wiz Khalifa got a bit too close to his friend's face. "He was close to kissing him," one writes. "That’s a lil too close my boy," another says.

Wiz Khalifa Gets AD High While He Sleeps

Luckily, plenty of fans are also coming to Wiz Khalifa's defense, arguing that he was simply joking around. He's yet to respond to the roast he's getting online. Regardless, it's clear that he likely didn't mean any harm, though he might have been better off just waiting for AD to wake up.

After all, they surely had more than enough to go around, as Wiz is known to keep himself fully stocked up with everything he needs. In November, for example, the hitmaker showed up to the studio with an entire backpack full of prerolls. He gave a few out to friends around him, but the amount was enough to keep even the heaviest smoker occupied for quite some time.

Social Media Reacts To Wiz Khalifa Blowing Smoke Into AD's Mouth

What do you think of Wiz Khalifa blowing smoke into his friend's mouth? Do you think he deserves the roast he's getting online, or are social media users overreacting? Share your thoughts in the comments section, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates. Check out some social media users' reactions to the clip down below.

