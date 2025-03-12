Wiz Khalifa & Ty Dolla $ign Body Lavish Instrumental From Conductor Williams On "Billionaires"

"Conductor we have a problem! Conductor we have a problem!" We sure do! But it's good one. Wiz Khalifa and Ty Dolla $ign have put on vintage performances on plenty of tracks together. But they can now add "Billionaires" to their pile. This is their brand-new track released just hours ago on the Pittsburgh rapper's YouTube channel. He's been extremely busy on it throughout the first three months of 2025. Whether it be new songs, remixes, or freestyles, he's got it all working right now. It's great to see him in this mode in general, but also because he's still working towards dropping Kush + Orange Juice 2.
We are still waiting on a release date for that, but this run is definitely making things easier for us and for his fans during this rollout. On this extravagant yet minimal beat, Wiz Khalifa and Ty Dolla $ign trade verses about their respective success in rap. Both bring some memorable bars to the table, such as, "Work out in Balenciaga like it's bummy" or "Spots on a stripper, I'll rain, I make it hurricane." Conductor Williams gives the rappers an introspective and triumphant bed for them to spit over, with horns and a simple but effective drum loop. Even though this is his first work with Ty and second with Wiz, it sounds like they have been collabing for years. Check it out below.
Wiz Khalifa & Ty Dolla $ign "Billionaires"
Quotable Lyrics:
I probably gon' need some more liquor 'cause this dip's comin'
I probably take my time with her but this chick rushin'
Can he do it all again? That's the big question
N****s ain't really your friends, that's the life lesson
Gotta keep my foot on their neck, that's the right pressure
I ain't really impressed by their imprеssions
