K CAMP Showcases Why He's "Built Different" On His New Album

K CAMP, known for party bangers such as "Comfortable," "Cut Her Off," and "Money Baby," is back with his next studio project. This his 18th project overall and follow-up to his second Float-related tape from 2024. Built Different is out, once again, through RARE Sound, the label that's billed as being for the artists who want to be more independent. He created it back in 2018 and it's housed his last eight projects now. Recently, though, he partnered with Virgin Records to help this become even more of a reality. Leading up to this effort in front of you, K CAMP shared two teasers in "Consequences" (2024) and "Watch It Fall" (2025).
Overall, the Wisconsin-born rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer is showing us (and doubters) again that he's got it like that. He can do it all and at a high level. The credits back up that claim, as K CAMP has his fingerprints all over the tight, 15-song collection. He only brought on a small list of beat smiths this time around, and he's among the nine listed. The writers are also kept at a minimum. Only himself and his features have penned their verses. Speaking of which, they include SleazyWorld Go, Lil Crank, and True Story Gee. Overall, you are getting a smooth blending of contemporary R&B, pop rap, and trap. CAMP is also letting his singing voice shine through even more than his rapping, which is nice to see too.
K CAMP Built Different
Built Different Tracklist:
- Two Of Us
- Consequences
- BET
- Watch It Fall
- Not Your Fault
- It Was You The Whole Time
- Demure
- Burkin & Louis with Lil Crank
- Hair & Bills
- Just Need Luv
- Foreign & Presi
- It's Gone
- Box Em In with SleazyWorld Go
- Too Much with True Story Gee
- Wake Up
