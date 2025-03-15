K CAMP Showcases Why He's "Built Different" On His New Album

K CAMP has always been a versatile artist throughout his steady run in hip-hop and that remains true on "Built Different."

Overall, the Wisconsin-born rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer is showing us (and doubters) again that he's got it like that. He can do it all and at a high level. The credits back up that claim, as K CAMP has his fingerprints all over the tight, 15-song collection. He only brought on a small list of beat smiths this time around, and he's among the nine listed. The writers are also kept at a minimum. Only himself and his features have penned their verses. Speaking of which, they include SleazyWorld Go, Lil Crank, and True Story Gee. Overall, you are getting a smooth blending of contemporary R&B, pop rap, and trap. CAMP is also letting his singing voice shine through even more than his rapping, which is nice to see too.

K CAMP, known for party bangers such as "Comfortable," "Cut Her Off," and "Money Baby," is back with his next studio project. This his 18th project overall and follow-up to his second Float-related tape from 2024. Built Different is out, once again, through RARE Sound, the label that's billed as being for the artists who want to be more independent. He created it back in 2018 and it's housed his last eight projects now. Recently, though, he partnered with Virgin Records to help this become even more of a reality. Leading up to this effort in front of you, K CAMP shared two teasers in "Consequences" (2024) and "Watch It Fall" (2025).

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.