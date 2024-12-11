K Camp Details The "Consequences" Of Fame & Life On His Latest Single

The Wisconsin native is following up on his project from earlier this year.

N****s try to play, but that come with consequences (I'm on timin') Up my savage, up my shooter, up my business (I'm on timin') Give it all to God, please forgive me for my sins I lost family, I lost friends I been ridin' 'round the city with new SIGs and FNs (And that's facts) I'd rather you than me (Rather you than me)

Additionally, K CAMP touches on how life can be unfair sometimes. "I got so much to say and damn, I miss my dog, for real / I feel alone off in this s***, didn't know it would come to this." Overall, it's a pretty personal cut, and one that fans should come to love from the hitmaker. It's been a big year for K CAMP, and "Consequences" should put a nice bow on everything. That also includes his first LP since 2022 with Float 2 London , another installment in this growing series of his. It's unclear what the ultimate destiny will be for this cut, but it's an enjoyable listen regardless, so check it out below.

K CAMP is here to make everyone aware of life's "Consequences" on his first release since his seven-track EP, Float Island. The Wisconsin rapper and singer sounds very purposeful on the cut, which features a slower and soulful trap beat. On it, he raps about what will happen if people try to mess with him or try to take advantage of him and his success. "These n****s watchin' my profile, these n****s in my loop / These b****es lovin' my profile, you know they on me too, for real / Be careful with these h*es 'cause these h*es'll line you up."

