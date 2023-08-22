Lil Baby Accused Of Paying Woman $40K For Surprising NSFW Act

Lil Baby is someone who mostly just minds his business. Although he is one of the biggest artists in hip-hop, you don’t hear much from him between releases. You won’t see him beef with people on social media and you won’t see him engaging in antics either. However, fans remained tapped into everything he does. Ultimately, there is a good reason for this. He is a fantastic artist and his dedicated fans want to stay connected to everything he does. That said, he always remains humble and grounded, which is impressive.

With all of this being said, it always feels surprising when someone decides to call out Lil Baby. After all, he hasn’t hurt anyone, and he certainly hasn’t said anything publically that would make someone lash out. Despite this, a woman went on the We In Miami Podcast where she decided to expose her alleged encounter with the artist. As you can see below, there is a lot of detail in her story. As you can imagine, this only makes the story that much more salacious, and the host was loving every second.

Read More: DJ Khaled Enlists Future, Lil Uzi Vert, & Lil Baby For Summer Smash “Supposed To Be Loved”

Lil Baby Called Out

Throughout the clip, the woman alleges that Lil Baby was touching her the whole time. She believes there were two reasons for this. Firstly, she thought maybe he was worried about being set up. Secondly, she was wondering if maybe he wanted to make sure she wasn’t trans. This then led to her describing how large his private parts were. Finally, she claims that the artist paid her $40K and that he asked her to play with his butt. It was a wild accusation, and we’re sure Baby would have something to say about that.

As for the comments section on The Neighborhood Talk, well, most people aren’t feeling this woman’s comments. They feel like this should have been kept quiet, especially since no misconduct went down. Furthermore, she was paid a large sum, which indicates some sort of privacy should be kept. Let us know what you think of this woman making such accusations, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the music world.

Read More: Lil Baby Wipes Players In Dice Game: Video