Lil Baby Wipes Players In Dice Game: Video

Lil Baby is at the top in many things. Being crowned as a top-tier rapper in hip-hop, donating back to charity, and also being a casino master. Granted, he might not be facing some experts in the space, but a win is a win at the end of the day. Last year, the Atlanta superstar rapper cashed in when he visited a Las Vegas casino and left $1 million richer than when he arrived. He was able to help out his boys when he won, splitting the spoils with his boys.

Additionally, it was rumored that the amount he gave his friends was in the ballpark of at least $10,000 each. The MC spoke on Twitter about the victory and he thinks it is more than winning. “They know I won $ but what they don’t know is I ain’t out here balling, I’m investing.” Now, he is back at it again, this time with a dice game. There is a video that is making its way around social media, especially Twitter. The Atlanta-based rapper met some fans and challenged them to a dice game.

Lil Baby Destroys The Competition

Lil Baby cleans fans out during dice game: "It cost $10K to talk to me" https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/4iyHGgC6VM — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) August 8, 2023

The clip was posted on August 7, as the “Freestyle” rapper and frequent collaborator, Rylo Rodriguez, squared off with some locals. Baby, the go-getter he is, tried to convince his opponents to put up $10,000. As expected, no one was able to match him. Hilariously, Baby stated clearly, “It cost $10,000 to talk to me.” However, he allowed them to buy in for $5,000 and then he said, “Put your watch down.”

Baby cleaned up his competition with ease, and now we want to know, what are your thoughts on the video? How often do you think Lil Baby goes to the casino or plays games from the casino? Do you enjoy going to the casino? Be sure to tell us all of your thoughts in the comments section below. Additionally, keep HNHH as your main source for all the news surrounding the music industry.

