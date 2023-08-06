Social Media Is Shocked By Lil Baby’s New Ink

A clip of Lil Baby signing a contract with Rylo Rodriguez hit the internet earlier this week, and it’s managed to get social media users talking. Though one may expect that the chatter surrounds their new deal, users are weighing in for a different reason. In the clip, Lil Baby appears to have gotten some new ink. He looks to have tattoos on both of his arms now, which is confusing to fans. The Atlanta-born rapper had previously claimed that he never wanted to get tattoos, but it seems like he’s had a change of heart. Though it’s tough to determine what exactly the tattoos say, they’re pretty large and in fairly obvious locations.

In multiple previous interviews, Lil Baby has claimed that he doesn’t want to get tattoos. His reasoning surrounded the way he would be perceived by others, as he feared being looked at as a “thug.” He said that he didn’t want to be looked down upon when he made serious money and wanted to do something meaningful with it.

Users Lose It Over Lil Baby’s Tattoos

“I don’t want no tattoos,” he said in an interview with Big Boy in 2020. “I know i’m going to have something to do when I get older–with my money–and I don’t want to be like a thug. Even though I was a thug, I don’t want people to look at me like a thug.. People with tattoos–to me you look like a thug.“

Though some fans claim that Lil Baby’s ink may be fake, several others have been sharing their feelings on social media as if they’re real. While many are somewhat disappointed that Lil Baby could have gone back on his claims, various users are in support of his decision. Others are somewhere in the middle, but still shocked that he apparently switched up. Check out some social media users’ reactions below.

Social Media Reacts To Lil Baby’s Tattoos

Lil baby having tattoos is blowing my mind .. like why you do that?! — MISS KAY (@Kaaychelle) August 6, 2023

Lil baby finally got a tattoo 😍😍 — 𝙼𝚎𝚕𝚒𝚗𝚍𝚊 𝙼𝚘𝚛𝚊𝚕𝚎𝚜 🦋🪬 (@MelindaMoraless) August 6, 2023

When the hell lil baby get a tattoo thoooo he been acting funny with us lately😒 — The Fucking Donnnnnn (@trellabtch) August 5, 2023

Lil Baby doesn’t have any tattoos those were drawn on him for a music video. — Lil Baby Updates (@LilBabySZN) August 6, 2023

idk i feel a certain way about lil baby having tattoos now 😒 — shalyn💕 (@_shalynsarchive) August 6, 2023

bitch I know that ain’t lil baby with a tattoo???? — GMANI (@manitrinaiya) August 5, 2023

Lil Baby Flaw Ass Was Talking All That Shit Bout Tattoos But Ended Up Getting One😭 — Northstar.TV🖤 (@Northstartv1) August 5, 2023

rap motion going up if lil baby sitting down for them tattoos — MS. PERSONALITY ☆彡 (@slimsobeverly) August 5, 2023

Lil baby ain’t a baby anymore he den got a tattoo — Anecia😏 . (@Koldasnecee_) August 6, 2023

Lil baby got tattoos wth 😂 — M O R G A N 💗🍯 (@Meetmorgan_) August 5, 2023

