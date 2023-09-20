Chrisean Rock And Blueface’s Baby Stars In Her New Music Video

Chrisean Rock recently hopped on Instagram to give fans a preview of her upcoming track, "Prayer." The teaser showcases Chrisean on the road, in church, and more. Her newborn son with Blueface, Chrisean Jr., also takes center stage in the video.

Though the track doesn't have an official release date yet, the 23-year-old claims it'll be arriving "[any day] now." In her caption, Chrisean also revealed that the song will be released through Blueface's new label, MILF Music. "Prayer bringing everything together," she writes. The teaser follows Blueface's new music video for "Baby Momma Drama." He stars in the video alongside Chrisean and their baby.

Chrisean Rock Teases "Prayer"

Blueface's new music video came as somewhat of a shock to fans, who have seen the couple going back and forth since their child arrived. The rapper was back with the mother of his first two children, Jaidyn Alexis, during Chrisean Jr.'s birth. After he was born, Blueface went after Chrisean online for their child's name, her parenting skills, and more, even threatening to file for custody of the newborn. Fans really started to believe that the two of them would never reunite, but of course, they were proven wrong. The two of them appear to back on good terms for now, with Chrisean recently joining his record label.

Jaidyn doesn't seem to be onboard with the reunion, taking to social media after they were spotted in the studio together. She said that she's no longer with MILF Music, and dubbed Blueface a "weirdo b*tch." The mother of two continued her Twitter rant, claiming that she's "done" with the rapper. Though Chrisean seems to be open to the idea of reconciling for the sake of their kids, it's clear that Jaidyn's not feeling it for now. How do you think "Prayer" is sounding so far? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Chrisean Rock.

