Chrisean Rock Claims She’s Getting Pregnant Again In Six Weeks

Earlier this month, Chrisean Rock welcomed her first child, Chrisean Jr. The new mother has been frequently flaunting her son online, in her videos, and more. It looks like the rapper and reality star is having an incredible time with her new bundle of joy. So much so, in fact, that she's already looking to have another. In a new clip, the 23-year-old is seen chatting with friends about the possibility of getting pregnant again. According to her, her second pregnancy is only weeks away.

"Yeah, I'ma be pregnant in the next what, six months. Beware," she tells viewers. Chrisean then consults her friend about the recommended length of time mothers should wait to try for another after giving birth. "Hold on, when do you get off this break? Eight, six weeks?" she asks. "Yeah, I'm getting pregnant in six weeks," Chrisean says.

Chrisean Rock Wants To Have Another Baby Soon

Though Chrisean appears to be living her best life with her newborn, it hasn't exactly been smooth sailing since his birth. Immediately after his arrival, the baby's father Blueface took aim at Chrisean, accusing her of being a bad parent. The two were estranged in the weeks after Chrisean Jr.'s birth, however, they recently reunited. Blueface dropped a new music video about his "Baby Momma Drama," which happens to star Chrisean and their baby. Prior to them getting back on good terms, however, he had been threatening to file for custody of the child.

Chrisean's also received a great deal of backlash for her parenting, most recently getting roasted for the way she was carrying her child in Walmart. Someone snapped a photo of her in the store, showing the child's head dangling backwards in his baby carrier. This sparked some concern among social media users. Regardless, Chrisean appears confident in her parenting abilities, telling haters "Nine times out of ten, I got way more money than advice any of y'all giving me." What do you think of Chrisean Rock's plan to get pregnant again soon? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Chrisean Rock.

