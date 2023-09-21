Blueface Tweets About Chrisean Rock Baby Carrier Video

Earlier today, Chrisean Rock came under fire from many online. A snapchat video hit the internet of the mother shopping with her baby dangling improperly in a baby carrier strapped to her chest. The clip spawned pretty of criticism from viewers online. "The ones that said “This baby will change her” well y’all was wrong. Stop using babies or children to heal your trauma. That’s not fair for a child, I can’t stand when grown ppl bring children into already messed up situations," one of the top comments on a repost of the clip reads.

Criticism of Rock and Blueface has been pretty frequent online. They've often been criticized for bringing a child into their complicated and very public relationship. That's why fans were waiting to hear what the rapper had to say about the newly circulated video of Chrisean. "Trust me I'm just as surprised as y'all," he said in a tweet earlier today. Despite his claim, there were plenty in the comments still taking aim at the rapper. "He ain’t been back to see Jr since he used her for a video shoot," they said in reference to a recent music video he made with Chrisean and their child. Check out the video and Blueface's reaction to it.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Claims Chrisean Rock Is More Popping Than Blueface, He Responds

Blueface Reacts To New Chrisean Rock Video

Fans in the comments couldn't believe that nobody in either parent's life could help them with taking care of a baby. "ALL OF THEM NEED A CAREGIVER OMFG," one popular comment reads.

"The money she talking bout she has, she need to spend it on a live in nanny. A baby coach to help and tell her what to do EVERY step of the way," and "Y’all ain’t got ONE level headed person in EITHER of your families to help take care of these babies?" others agree. What do you think of Blueface's response to the new viral video of Chrisean Rock? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Blueface Returns Home To Jaidyn Alexis, Immediately Torments Her

[Via]