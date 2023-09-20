Blueface Returns Home To Jaidyn Alexis, Immediately Torments Her

Blueface has been involved in some wild internet drama over the last few months. Overall, most of this drama has to do with the fact that he and Chrisean Rock are always fighting. Once Chrisean got pregnant, it felt like these fights became more frequent. There was a lot of toxicity going on, and it subsequently led to Blueface getting back together with Jaidyn Alexis. Alexis and Blue have kids together, and the rapper kept on singing her praises. Consequently, Chrisean was rightfully upset, and things escalated.

However, this past week, Jaidyn Alexis was the one going after Blueface. This is because the rapper reunited with Chrisean so that he could see his son. Moreover, Chrisean was in the music video for his new song, "Baby Momma Drama." Alexis felt kind of betrayed by this, and she unleashed a rant on Twitter that was quite powerful. But now, as is typically the case with Blue, fences have been mended, and he has since reunited with Alexis.

Blueface & Jaidyn Alexis Together Again

In the video above, posted by The Neighborhood Talk, Blueface can be seen sitting next to Jaidyn Alexis on the couch. Overall, she does not look the least bit pleased that he is with her. However, he continues to taunt her and say that she will never be able to get rid of him. It is that typical toxicity that we have come to expect from Blueface and his partners. Some find this extremely concerning, while others find it to be par for the course with the rapper.

Only time will tell what is in store for Blueface, Chrisean Rock, and Jaidyn Alexis. Chrisean wants them all to co-exist, although no one for sure if that is even possible. No matter what, the California rapper has a serious conundrum on his hands. Let us know what you think of his arrangement, in the comments section below.

