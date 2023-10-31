Blueface Is Supposedly Done Making Music: “I Retired I’m The Label Now”

Just last night (October 30) we reported that Blueface wants to add Lil Mabu's career to his resume. This is because of a recent tweet that calls out the New York rapper's relationship issues with Chrisean Rock. It seems the new couple is having some problems behind the scenes. Because of this, the "Thotiana" hitmaker had a question for him. "Make sure y’all add lil mabu career to my resume. [Wh]y is your girl texting me every day bro…what she waiting on? …shambles." As a result of all of this attention Mabu is getting from being with Chrisean, Blueface thinks that he needs to add his career to his resume.

The Los Angeles rapper's tweets went beyond that and one of them caught some people's attention. If you take a look below, Blueface says that he is done rapping. In fact, it seems like he is suggesting he has been done for a minute now. "I don’t rap I retired I’m the label now." Even though he has done some recent features and put out some singles last month, it appears he is hanging it up.

Blueface Is Done Making Music

In terms of the label part of the tweet, Blueface is referring to his MILF Music label he began back in June of this year. According to XXL, he is only signing women that have kids. "I'm only signing women with children. Your BD [baby daddy] is your only reference that I can use. If he don’t vouch for you, I ain't f***ing with you. You don’t have to be a rapper. I just need to see star quality in you." According to Blueface, the rappers on the label include Chrisean, his fiancée, Jaidyn Alexis, Jay Cinco, X.o Rico, and Lil Mabu.

