Krayzie Bone Speaks After Hospitalization: “Just Fought For Life Literally For 9 Days Straight”

Krayzie Bone is doing better. The artist, who's known for being a prominent member of hip-hop collective Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, has recently weathered an unforeseen and challenging storm that cast a shadow of uncertainty over his future. Just a few days ago, Krayzie Bone, made the critical decision to admit himself to a Los Angeles hospital. In the rather alarming symptom of coughing up blood, he found out that he had a leaking lung artery. Little did he know that he'd be spending the next nine days fighting for his life. Thankfully, he's doing well and came to social media to update people on his current condition.

"Just fought for life literally for 9 days straight," he wrote in a post. "And I only won the battle this time because I know Jehovah God was with every step of the way fighting for me." "Never take life for granted enjoy it while have you have it! Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers trust me I needed every last one of them," he continued. While he was in the hospital, Krayzie Bone's health took a treacherous and unpredictable nosedive, pushing him into critical condition, which ultimately necessitated a medically-induced coma.

Krayzie Bone Updates Social Media

In a recent social media post, Krayzie Bone shared the image from his hospital bed, speaking from the depths of his heart as he expressed profound gratitude to a higher power for sparing his life. This heartfelt message serves as a testament to his resilience. As HNHH previously reported, his journey toward recovery involved a series of critical medical interventions, including at least two surgeries, aimed at fixing the internal bleeding. It was later revealed that Krayzie Bone has an exceptionally uncommon condition known as sarcoidosis, which falls under the category of inflammatory diseases. This condition leads to the formation of irregular, lump-like clusters called granulomas, which can cover various organs within the body. In select instances, the disease can inadvertently trigger this health issue.

The most significant update in this saga is the fact that Krayzie Bone has now emerged from the shadows of uncertainty. Thanks to prayers from family and friends, Krayzie Bone is thankfully on the road to recovery. We're glad that he's ultimately OK and doing better. Stay tuned to HNHH for more music news.

