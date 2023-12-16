Krayzie Bone Recalls Nearly-Fatal Hospitalization, Didn't Think He'd Survive

Back in 2016, Krayzie Bone was diagnosed with pulmonary sarcoidosis, a rare lung condition. Up until a few months ago, he thought he was in remission, but an unexpected hospitalization proved otherwise. In September, the Bone Thugs-n-Harmony performer was spending his evening playing video games at home, when he began to cough up blood.

While this wasn't entirely uncommon due to his aforementioned lung condition, his wife demanded that he go to the hospital. He quickly learned that something wasn't right, and doctors were forced to put him in a medically-induced coma for 10 days. He reflected on the frightening experience during a recent interview with Spin Magazine, revealing that doctors didn't believe he would make it.

Krayzie Bone Almost Had A Lung Transplant

Krayzie Bone poses for portrait giveback for The Artists Project at The Inaugural Mammoth Film Festival on February 10, 2018 in Mammoth Lakes, California. (Photo by Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for Mammoth Film Festival)

“I didn’t even know how serious it was until I woke up," he explained. "They informed me of everything that was going on. The doctors in the ICU, I don’t know if it’s what they see every day, but their outlook was grim. They were like, ‘He might not make it out of here. The lung function on the left side is completely dead. He will need a lung transplant.’ This is everything they’re telling my family when I’m in the process of waking up.”

"When I wake up, everybody’s looking grim," Krayzie Bone continued. "They tell me this and I’m like, ‘OK.’ They were gearing me up for a lung transplant, so they sent me right over to the Ronald Reagan Center because my primary doctor, when she heard them talking about a transplant, she was like, ‘Wait, let’s slow down here. This is my patient. I just had a visit with him and he just had one of the best breathing tests. We need to slow this down. I don’t think he needs a lung transplant.’ That’s why I was in the hospital for so long. They were doing a whole evaluation.” Though his health scare pushed some of his upcoming projects back, he still has multiple solo releases lined up for 2024. What do you think of Krayzie Bone's comments on his recent health scare? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

