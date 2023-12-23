Layzie Bone's "Intro" To "Hypnotic Rhythms" Is The Perfect Segway

The Bone-Thugs-N-Harmony group has been active this year even with the difficulties that one of their members faced. Krayzie Bone put himself into a hospital in Los Angeles after he was battling some potentially fatal personal health issues. The Cleveland rapper was dealing with a leaking lung artery and was viciously coughing up blood. It was truly a scary moment for him, the fans, and of course his closest friends. Layzie Bone himself shared a deep message to the people reaching out for support of their bandmate.

"In this challenging moment, as the immediate and Bone thugs family rallies behind my brother, we humbly ask for a moment of privacy. Our family is facing the unexpected hospitalization of Krayzie Bone with strength, and your prayers are a beacon of hope." Layzie goes on, "Soon, we'll share an update, but for now, let us come together and keep our love and thoughts focused on his recovery. Your support means the world to us, and we truly appreciate your understanding during this time."

Listen To "Intro" By Layzie Bone

Now, that they are beginning to move on from that, Layzie has decided to release an album before the end of the year. Hypnotic Rhythms dropped this past weekend and it heavily focuses on Layzie's ability to spit with different cadences. We feel that the "Intro" track does a great job of introducing this to listeners. The melody is also on point with deep piano keys. Layzie showcases the perfect flow to match it and sets up the tape perfectly.

Out of all of the collective's releases this year, is this the highest-quality project?

