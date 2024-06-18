Marlon Wayans Doubles Down On Pride Month Support Despite Backlash

Marlon Wayans isn't worried about the haters in his comments.

Marlon Wayans isn't phased by the haters in his comments on Instagram over the support he's been showing for his son, Kai, during Pride Month. When he first shared a picture of himself with a Pride flag on the platform, several users criticized him in response. Tuesday morning, posing in a tub of rainbow-colored balls, he added: “Looking at my comments… i don’t think the haters got my message… HAPPY F*CKNG PRiDE BITCHES!!! I ain’t God so I don’t judge, I’m father, a friend and a damn loving human so i exercise my right to LOVE.”

Users continued to have mixed responses to the support for the LGBTQ+ community. One top comment comes from a user claiming they'll never watch another one of his movies. Others voiced support for him continuing to speak up in the face of homophobic backlash.

Marlon Wayans Attends A Screening Of "Good Grief"

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 03: Marlon Wayans attends his screening of "Good Grief" on June 03, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

Wayans previously addressed the backlash in another post as well, writing: “Yeah and just for the HATE MONGERS … I’m posting ANOTHER. As a father of a child in the LGBTQ+ community I show my support. Zero f*cks what people think. If i lost you… GOOD! Your hateful ass never loved me in the first place. How can you love anyone when you’re too busy judging. Some of y’all funny. I’m a troll. I’ll post all day. HAPPY PRIDE to all my friends, fam, fans and loved ones. I am happy you’re happy… period.” Wayans previously revealed that Kai came out as trans during an appearance on The Breakfast Club, last year.

Marlon Wayans Fires Back At Haters Over Pride Month

Check out Wayans' latest post about Pride Month on Instagram above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Marlon Wayans on HotNewHipHop.