Young Thug’s Request To Travel Through Atlanta Airport Granted

BY Caroline Fisher
Celebrities Attend Golden State Warriors v Atlanta Hawks
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 25: Rapper Young Thug attends the game between Golden State Warriors and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on March 25, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Young Thug recently scored another win in court.

Back in October, Young Thug was finally released from prison after over two years behind bars. The rapper accepted a plea deal, and is now on probation. One condition he must follow as part of the deal is staying out of the metro Atlanta area for the first 10 years of his probation. There are a few exceptions to this rule. These include visiting the area for weddings, funerals, a family emergency, or for community service.

Recently, according to WSBTV a Fulton County judge also recently granted a motion that will allow Young Thug to fly in and out of the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. According to the outlet, he's allowed “commercial air travel for business and other lawful purposes.”

Young Thug Can Now Fly In And Out Of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
2021 Life Is Beautiful Music &amp; Art Festival - Downtown Stage - Day 3
Young Thug performs onstage during the 2021 Life Is Beautiful Music & Art Festival on September 19 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Life is Beautiful Music & Art Festival)

This latest development comes just a few weeks after a judge partially granted a request to amend his probation terms. In his request, he noted that many of his family members live in Atlanta, and asked for permission to visit. "Mr. Williams has family in the metro Atlanta area, specifically in the Atlanta, Georgia area," the motion read. "Respectfully requests the ability to reside/visit at times, in his home located in the city in the attached, under seal, document."

"[Mr. Williams wants to] have family gatherings. For holidays and other lawful reasons with his family, friends, and business associates," it continued. "Which is a home already owned by Mr. Williams." The judge ruled that Young Thug may spend up to eight weeks in the Atlanta area per year once he succesfully completes the first three years of his probation. The visits can be up to two weeks at a time, and cannot be consecutive.

