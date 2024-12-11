Young Thug’s Request To Modify Probation Terms Partially Granted

Things are looking up for Young Thug.

Back in October, Young Thug accepted a plea deal and was finally released from prison after a long and chaotic trial. He was handed 15 years of probation at the time, as well as various other release conditions. Yesterday (December 10), the rapper filed a motion requesting an amendment to his probation terms. In it, his legal team pointed out that a lot of his family members live in Atlanta, where he'd been banned for ten years.

"Mr. Williams has family in the metro Atlanta area, specifically in the Atlanta, Georgia area," the motion explained. "Respectfully requests the ability to reside/visit at times, in his home located in the city in the attached, under seal, document." The motion continued, describing Young Thug's desire to spend time with loved ones in the area during the holidays. "[Mr. Williams wants to] have family gatherings. For holidays and other lawful reasons with his family, friends, and business associates," it states. "Which is a home already owned by Mr. Williams."

Young Thug Can Visit Atlanta After Three Successful Years Of Probation

Luckily for Young Thug, the request has now been partially granted. According to new legal documents shared by @ThuggerDaily on X, he'll be allowed to spend up to eight weeks a year at his home in the Metro Atlanta area once he successfully completes three years of probation. His stays can be up to two weeks at a time and must be non-consecutive.