Young Thug Requests Amendment To Probation Terms In Atlanta

BYElias Andrews77 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Samsung Galaxy + Billboard - 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 17: Young Thug performs onstage at 'Samsung Galaxy + Billboard' during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Waterloo Park on March 17, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Amy E. Price/Getty Images for SXSW)
Thugger wants to make a change.

Young Thug misses his hometown. The rapper may have been a free man after what looked like a very dire legal situation, but he wants to visit Atlanta. That's what his lawyers stated on December 10. Legal reps for the rapper filed a motion that would allow him to visit loved ones. A motion that seeks to roll back the decade long ban that was placed on Young Thug when he was initially released.

Young Thug's legal team claimed the rapper's family lives in Atlanta. As such, he should be allowed to visit them. "Mr. Williams has family in the metro Atlanta area, specifically in the Atlanta, Georgia area," the motion read. "Respectfully requests the ability to reside/visit at times, in his home located in the city in the attached, under seal, document." Thugger's attorneys felt it was justifiable for the rapper to want to visit his loved ones. Especially during the holidays. "[Mr. Williams wants to] have family gatherings. For holidays and other lawful reasons with his family, friends, and business associates," the statement read. "Which is a home already owned by Mr. Williams."

Read More: Young Thug Breaks His Silence On 15-Year Probation Terms

Young Thug Wants To Visit His Family In Atlanta

Young Thug's probation officer did not take issue with this motion. The rapper has clearly been angling for an easier probation since his release. He appeared on a FaceTime call during an interview with one of his lawyers, Keith Adams, last week. The rapper was asked how he felt about being a free man. He took a predictably appreciative stance, especially with regard to the fans. "It kept me going," he admitted. Thug also took time out to request that his probation be loosened up. "Get me off the probation," he asked his lawyer, when questioned on what he'd like to happen next.

Young Thug's lawyers have asked for a hearing to consider the probation amendment. It's unclear when a judge will decided on the proposed amendment. In the meantime, though, the rapper will continue to work on new music. He won't be able to rap about gang-affiliated content, but Young Thug can still rap alongside some of the biggest artists in the world. Artists who made it very clear that they were thrilled to see him released from prison.

Read More: Young Thug Is Getting High Praise From YSL RICO Trial Jurors

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
...