Young Thug Requests Amendment To Probation Terms In Atlanta

Thugger wants to make a change.

Young Thug misses his hometown. The rapper may have been a free man after what looked like a very dire legal situation, but he wants to visit Atlanta. That's what his lawyers stated on December 10. Legal reps for the rapper filed a motion that would allow him to visit loved ones. A motion that seeks to roll back the decade long ban that was placed on Young Thug when he was initially released.

Young Thug's legal team claimed the rapper's family lives in Atlanta. As such, he should be allowed to visit them. "Mr. Williams has family in the metro Atlanta area, specifically in the Atlanta, Georgia area," the motion read. "Respectfully requests the ability to reside/visit at times, in his home located in the city in the attached, under seal, document." Thugger's attorneys felt it was justifiable for the rapper to want to visit his loved ones. Especially during the holidays. "[Mr. Williams wants to] have family gatherings. For holidays and other lawful reasons with his family, friends, and business associates," the statement read. "Which is a home already owned by Mr. Williams."

Young Thug Wants To Visit His Family In Atlanta

Young Thug's probation officer did not take issue with this motion. The rapper has clearly been angling for an easier probation since his release. He appeared on a FaceTime call during an interview with one of his lawyers, Keith Adams, last week. The rapper was asked how he felt about being a free man. He took a predictably appreciative stance, especially with regard to the fans. "It kept me going," he admitted. Thug also took time out to request that his probation be loosened up. "Get me off the probation," he asked his lawyer, when questioned on what he'd like to happen next.

Young Thug's lawyers have asked for a hearing to consider the probation amendment. It's unclear when a judge will decided on the proposed amendment. In the meantime, though, the rapper will continue to work on new music. He won't be able to rap about gang-affiliated content, but Young Thug can still rap alongside some of the biggest artists in the world. Artists who made it very clear that they were thrilled to see him released from prison.