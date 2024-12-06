Young Thug Breaks His Silence On 15-Year Probation Terms

BYGabriel Bras Nevares376 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: ElPaso
Young Thug performs Sunday, May 26, at Neon Desert Music Festival. Neon Desert Music Festival 2019 043. © Briana Sanchez / El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Fans have wanted to hear about this for weeks.

Young Thug remains pretty quiet and low-key after his release from prison on 15-year probation terms, but we recently got signs here and there that concern his potential thoughts. Moreover, he recently called his attorney Keith Adams while the lawyer was on a livestream with TheFitLawyerATL, during which he thanked fans for their support during the YSL RICO trial. It was pretty heartening to see Thugger throw a peace sign to viewers, and he seemed to be in pretty elated spirits. That's because he actually joked about his current conditions, asking both legal experts to "get [him] off the probation."

"Hold off on the attorney-client conversations," Young Thug's lawyer Keith Adams responded to his distaste for his probation. Elsewhere, the Atlanta rapper asked Adams to look into some pictures of some missing jewelry from his arrest in May of 2022. The attorney affirmed that he would do that and also told Thug that he would call him later when he's not busy. For those unaware, his probation includes thousands of dollars in fines, 100 hours of community service, a ban from the Metro Atlanta area for ten years, and other conditions.

Read More: YSL Jurors Explain Decision To Acquit Yak Gotti In Massive RICO Trial

Young Thug Speaks To His Lawyer About Probation

"I’m totally against that, because this is where he’s from,” Young Thug's father Jeffery Williams Sr. relayed to press outside the courtroom regarding his son's probation conditions. Particularly, he expressed frustration to the Metro Atlanta ban. “And to have a district attorney take that away from him that isn’t a resident from here… She’s from another state, and to see her take a man away from where he’s from, to have to go live somewhere else? That’s offensive to me." However, some more positive news also emerged, as multiple YSL RICO trial jurors praised Jeffery Williams.

"I honestly didn’t know anything about his music," one juror shared about Young Thug in a YouTube video. "And to be honest, the way that they presented him in his trial… They wanted him to look in this negative light. But I saw somebody who kinda pulled himself up, got himself out of the position that he was in and tried to help other people around. So it actually shined a more positive light in my eyes than what the state was trying to present. I wish him continued success with everything."

Read More: Young Thug’s Lawyer Brian Steel Goes Viral For Modeling Rapper’s Fashion Brand

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
...