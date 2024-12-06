Young Thug Breaks His Silence On 15-Year Probation Terms

Fans have wanted to hear about this for weeks.

Young Thug remains pretty quiet and low-key after his release from prison on 15-year probation terms, but we recently got signs here and there that concern his potential thoughts. Moreover, he recently called his attorney Keith Adams while the lawyer was on a livestream with TheFitLawyerATL, during which he thanked fans for their support during the YSL RICO trial. It was pretty heartening to see Thugger throw a peace sign to viewers, and he seemed to be in pretty elated spirits. That's because he actually joked about his current conditions, asking both legal experts to "get [him] off the probation."

"Hold off on the attorney-client conversations," Young Thug's lawyer Keith Adams responded to his distaste for his probation. Elsewhere, the Atlanta rapper asked Adams to look into some pictures of some missing jewelry from his arrest in May of 2022. The attorney affirmed that he would do that and also told Thug that he would call him later when he's not busy. For those unaware, his probation includes thousands of dollars in fines, 100 hours of community service, a ban from the Metro Atlanta area for ten years, and other conditions.

Read More: YSL Jurors Explain Decision To Acquit Yak Gotti In Massive RICO Trial

Young Thug Speaks To His Lawyer About Probation

"I’m totally against that, because this is where he’s from,” Young Thug's father Jeffery Williams Sr. relayed to press outside the courtroom regarding his son's probation conditions. Particularly, he expressed frustration to the Metro Atlanta ban. “And to have a district attorney take that away from him that isn’t a resident from here… She’s from another state, and to see her take a man away from where he’s from, to have to go live somewhere else? That’s offensive to me." However, some more positive news also emerged, as multiple YSL RICO trial jurors praised Jeffery Williams.