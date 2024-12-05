Young Thug Claims Online Support Kept Him Going During Trial

Nothing but love for the fans.

Young Thug is a free man. The rapper underwent the longest criminal trial in Georgia history and came out the other hand intact. The music world has celebrated his return since Halloween, and many artists are eager to reunite with Thugger on record. Several of them voiced their support for the rapper upon his release. That said, Young Thug had one particular group in mind when asked who helped to keep him going. He credited the fans during a FaceTime conversation with his lawyer.

Young Thug's lawyer, Keith Adams, was discussing the case during a YouTube interview. He decided to FaceTime Thugger in the middle of the interview, and give him a chance to communicate directly with the fans. "It kept me going," Thug said, when asked about the unwavering support from fans. He also joked with Adams about wanting to get off probation. This impromptu FaceTime is one of the first times that Young Thug has openly talked about the struggles he endured during the trial. It's also one of the first times he addressed the fans, and the role they played in championing him.

Young Thug Joked About Wanting To End His Probation

Thugger's graciousness is a far cry from the way his father feels about other rappers. Jeffrey Williams, Sr. went on the Nothing But the Truth podcast and blasted artists for using his son for personal gain, and not making attempts to aid his case. "If the shoe was on the other foot he’d have been fighting for you," the rapper's father asserted. "He would have been fighting for you, hands down. Without trying to make a prop for his name so he could get some clout… Let’s be real with this s**t." Williams, Sr. called out T.I. in particular, despite the fact that T.I. and Thug appear to be on good terms.