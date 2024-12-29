Pooh Shiesty's New Prison Photo Has Women Calling Him "Zaddy"

Pooh Shiesty got the women going crazy over new pic behind bars.

Pooh Shiesty appears in good spirits for the holidays, with a new photo of the incarcerated rap star surfacing on Saturday afternoon (Dec. 28). The photo shows the rapper posted next to" another inmate. The "SUVs" hitmaker is set to be released early in April 2026 after pleading guilty in 2022 to firearm conspiracy. The charges against the 24-year-old artist stem from two separate shootings in Miami, one in October 2020 and another in June 2021.

Shiesty's new photo received positive comments as fans await his return home. "He lookin' better than when he was free," commented a fan. A follow-up comment claimed the rap star's appeal since day one. "He's always been handsome," they commented. Women of all ages love Pooh Shiesty, with comments such as, "Pooh got me having cougar vibes... his fine zza," a fan said on Instagram. Another writes: "Zaddyyyy, zaddyyy, zaddyyyy . lol."

Pooh Shiesty Post Up In New Prison Pic For The Holidays

Gucci Mane made headlines in 2024 with a sweeping decision to release nearly all the artists on his 1017 Records roster, citing financial challenges. He announced that only Pooh Shiesty and Foogiano would remain signed to the label. In a candid social media post, Gucci explained the move as a necessary but difficult choice to ensure the label's future. “It’s a shake-up in the industry,” he shared. “As a businessman, I had to make the unselfish decision to let most of them take their talents elsewhere.”

He has maintained a presence on social media, sharing glimpses of his life behind bars. This time last year, Shiesty released a collection of freestyles known as Federal Contraband 2. The project was dedicated to the fans and their unwavering loyalty since his imprisonment. According to RIAA, his biggest hit, "Back In Blood," featuring Lil Durk, achieved five-time platinum in 2023. He continues to average over four million monthly listeners on Spotify.