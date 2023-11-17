Russ’ House Robbed: Loses Guns, Purses & His Girlfriend’s Mercedes-Benz

Russ and his girlfriend were unfortunately the victims of a home robbery on Thursday (November 16) that saw them lose a lot of valuables. According to a TMZ report, the rapper called local authorities at around 1AM on Friday when he noticed unidentified burglars breaking into his house from security camera footage, as they were not present at the time. Moreover, the Roswell Police Department in Georgia arrived as soon as possible, but found an open front door, his belongings and decor turned upside down, and no sign of the perpetrators still being there. He was on FaceTime with them as they searched the house, and he let them know what should be there- and therefore, they figured out what they took. At least the artist is a big enough earner through owning his masters that he can recuperate material possessions.

Furthermore, the robbers took five of Russ' firearms, including two Glock 19s, a CZ Scorpion, and two Walther handguns. In addition, he said they took two Chanel purses: one pink and worth $15K, and another worth $9K and black. Not only that, but it seems like the thieves also sped off with his girlfriend's 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG. Hopefully the record-breaking MC is able to get to the bottom of this.

Read More: Russ Claims Billboard Is Disqualifying Sales Of His New Album

Russ Performing In Sao Paulo

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - DECEMBER 1: Rapper Russ performs live on stage at Audio Club on December 1, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.(Photo by Mauricio Santana/Getty Images)

Law enforcement also concluded that at least two burglars went in at around 10:15 on Thursday, entering Russ' house from the basement patio door. Then, surveillance footage indicates they left at around midnight through the front door, donning gloves, jackets, suitcases, backpacks, but no other identifiable features to follow up on. While this robbery had a very tangible impact on his safety and his belongings, it's not the kind of burglary that he is known for speaking out against. That would be the world of streaming, faking numbers, and the industry as a whole, and no one's doubting the 31-year-old's experience in that regard.

Meanwhile, some of his critiques on these topics aren't necessarily as conspiratorial. For example, the "Fire" spitter questioned the first-week sales numbers in the U.S. behind Burna Boy's I Told Them..., pointing attention to how this isn't a main metric of success for worldwide artists selling out stadiums like Burna, as much as the discourse might lead you there. Let's just hope he keeps dealing with the industry rather than threats to his life and safety. For more news and the latest updates on Russ, stay up to date on HNHH.

Read More: Russ Breaks Down How Spotify’s “Monthy Listeners” Is Misleading

[via]