Russ Admits He’s Too Old To Care About J. Cole & Kendrick Lamar’s Beef

Russ joked that he’s too old to be picking sides in J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar’s ongoing feud when a fan asked for his opinion on Twitter, on Friday. The 31-year-old simply responded to the prompt with his age. The remark comes after Cole finally responded to Lamar with his surprise mixtape, Might Delete Later.

Not getting involved went over well with Russ’ fans on the site. “Most valid sh*t I’ve ever heard,” one user replied. Another asked: “Why do so many grown men give a damn about other grown men's personal business? The funny part is this is most likely a PR stunt and it's working.”

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - DECEMBER 1: Rapper Russ performs live on stage at Audio Club on December 1, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.(Photo by Mauricio Santana/Getty Images)

Cole’s new mixtape has been trending on social media for its closing track, “7 Minute Drill,” on which he addresses Kendrick Lamar, who dissed him on the song, “Like That.” Throughout the lyrics, Cole routinely praises Lamar before bringing criticism. “Your first sh*t was classic, your last sh*t was tragic/ Your second sh*t put n****s to sleep, but they gassed it/ Your third sh*t was massive and that was your prime/ I was trailin’ right behind and I just now hit mine,” he raps. At another point, he compares himself to Wesley Snipes’ character Nino in New Jack City, implying he doesn’t want to go against Lamar, but will do so regardless. Check out Russ' brief response to the situation below.

Russ Reacts To J. Cole & Kendrick Lamar's Feud

The beef started when Lamar took issue with Cole naming the two of them, along with Drake, the "Big 3" of hip-hop. Appearing on Metro Boomin and Future's new album, We Don't Trust You, Lamar rapped that he's in a league of his own. Be on the lookout for further updates on Russ on HotNewHipHop.

