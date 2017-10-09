chicago police department
- MusicPunchmade Dev Mugshot Revealed By Chicago PDThe rapper previously faced an investigation from law enforcement concerning his video "Wire Fraud Tutorial."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GossipLil Zay Osama Reportedly Arrested, Firearms SeizedHe was allegedly one of several people detained during an investigation into a stolen vehicle.By Erika Marie
- CrimeChicago PD Claims TikTok Trend Is To Blame For Massive Increase In Vehicle TheftsThe trend teaches the public how to start a Kia or Hyundai with only a USB cable or phone cord, nBy Erika Marie
- CrimeJussie Smollett Sentenced To 150 Days In Chicago Jail: ReportThe former "Empire" actor continued to maintain his innocence after the judge called him "profoundly arrogant and selfish and narcissistic."By Erika Marie
- CrimeBLM Stands With Jussie Smollett: "We Can Never Believe The Police"Meanwhile, Donald Trump Jr. has been trolling the actor on social media.By Erika Marie
- CrimeChicago Police Shoot & Kill 13-Year-Old Boy With His Hands Up In Bodycam FootageThe police have released bodycam footage after claiming Adam Toledo was holding a handgun, which is not visible in the video.By hnhh
- CrimeChicago Black Lives Matter Organizer Calls Lootings "Reparation""That makes sure that that person eats. That makes sure that that person has clothes." By Noah John
- MusicFBG Duck Shooting Leads Chicago PD To Issue A Retaliation WarningThe Chicago Police Department sent out a warning for city residents to stay cautious of retaliation shootings in response to the August 4th murder of local rapper FBG Duck.By Keenan Higgins
- PoliticsChicago Police Napped In Congressman's Office While Protestors Looted ShopsChicago police officers took naps and made coffee and popcorn in a local congressman's office while protesters looted shops, according to officials.By Lynn S.
- RandomJussie Smollett Faces Two Cases, Osundairo Brothers Will Testify Against Him: ReportThe beat goes on.By Erika Marie
- CrimeJoycelyn Savage May Have Been Arrested After Fight With Azriel Clary: ReportA report states that a 24-year-old woman was taken into custody at the scene.By Erika Marie
- MusicJussie Smollett's Camp Clears Up Misinformation In Infamous Attack Case: ReportThe saga continues.By Erika Marie
- SocietyChicago PD Sued For Allegedly Raiding 4-Year-Old's B-Day Party: ReportChicago Police find themselves under fire for allegedly raiding a child's birthday party.By Aron A.
- MusicJussie Smollett Reportedly Focused On Fixing His Image & LikabilityHe allegedly wants to increase his likability.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentJussie Smollett's Possible Return To "Empire" Still Divides Cast & CrewA few actors have spoken openly about his return.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentJussie Smollett's Case: Chicago PD Launch Internal Investigation Over False InfoChicago Police Department are looking into the "inaccurate" news that's surfaced online.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentJussie Smollett Case: More Evidence Exists Against HimChicago Police Chief Eddie Johnson says that the story isn't over.By Alex Zidel
- MusicR. Kelly Turns Himself Into Chicago PoliceR. Kelly has turned himself into the police following his sexual abuse charges. By Kevin Goddard
- SocietyTrevor Noah On Jussie Smollett: "Right Now The Story Doesn't Make Sense"The "Daily Show" host offers his two cents about the ever-evolving Jussie Smollet case.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentKenan Thompson On Jussie Smollett: "That Story Is So Crazy"Kenan Thompson initially reached out to Jussie Smollett after the attack.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentJussie Smollett Vehemently Denies Orchestrating His Own AttackJussie Smollett's lawyers release a statement on the recent news that he staged his attack.By Aron A.
- MusicChance The Rapper Livestreams Getting Pulled Over By Chicago PoliceChance The Rapper gets pulled over by the police and livestreams it on Instagram.By Aron A.