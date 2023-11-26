Punchmade Dev Mugshot Revealed By Chicago PD

The Chicago Police Department just released Punchmade Dev's mugshot following his arrest on weapons charges and an obstructed front windshield. It's unclear what the particular heft behind each of these booking reasons is as of writing this article, but we can't imagine he's looking forward to finding out. For those unaware, the Chicago rapper previously faced a police investigation for a worrisome song and music video. His track "Wire Fraud Tutorial" is pretty self-explanatory, and YouTube ended up taking the visual down at the behest of law enforcement. The YouTube star tried to speak to the platform about getting his video restored, but it was to no avail.

Furthermore, it's unclear whether or not this has anything to do with this recent arrest, as the charges seem unrelated at first glance. However, surely the coming weeks will provide at least some updates on whether police investigations actually resulted in something. Punchmade Dev allegedly claimed to have access to Adin Ross' bank account, which can't be good considering the streamer's tighter pockets as of late. Maybe this booking will simply exacerbate the investigation into him rather than take priority over it.

Punchmade Dev's Mugshot

Of course, it's still too early in this case to call anything, especially since it's not the most visible or viral case right now. We wouldn't expect it to reach YSL RICO levels of visibility, but "Wire Fraud Tutorial" went pretty wild in social media circles and among underground rap fans. Regardless of all that, Punchmade Dev looks quite tranquil in his mugshot, so maybe he brushed off these charges and anticipates he will see a prompt release. Only time will tell, but the situation would be wildly different if he did time for wire fraud.

Meanwhile, this is unfortunately a page in the book of Chicago hip-hop's run-ins with the law, many of which are due to systemic issues. We're not equating this case to that, but it's a sadly difficult legacy for the scene to reckon with. Hopefully in this situation, we can get some more clarity and get answers to the controversy that the "Wire Fraud Tutorial" inspired a couple of months ago. For more news and updates on Punchmade Dev, come back to HNHH.

