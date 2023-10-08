Lil Durk Recruits Machine Gun Kelly For Amazon Music Show, Performs With Kids In Chicago

Recently, Lil Durk teamed up with Machine Gun Kelly to perform his 2020 track "The Voice" live. The performance was part of the second season of Amazon Music Live, and took place in L.A. last week. In clips making their rounds online, MGK can be seen shredding on an electric guitar as Durk spits lyrics to the heartfelt track.

Amazon Music Live, hosted by 2 Chainz, will also feature performances from Metro Boomin, Latto, and more in coming weeks. Durk bringing MGK out for the show wasn't the only moving live moment the Chicago-born performer's had recently, however. Last week, he also surprised his hometown fans at Soldier Field, putting on a surprise halftime show at the Chicago Fire's home game with local children.

Lil Durk And MGK Perform "The Voice"

The performer can be seen performing his hit song "All My Life" as the kids dance and sing along. From the looks of things, the sold-out crowd was having a blast. The Chicago Fire beat Inter Miami 4-1, though some fans were disappointed that Lionel Messi sat the game out due to an injury.

At the game, Durk also revealed that he'd be sending 30 students to Harvard next spring. The investment is part of his foundation, Neighborhood Heroes, which strives to make positive change in local communities. The artist spoke with NBC about his intentions, revealing that he's just looking to provide opportunities that he wasn't so fortunate to have growing up. He explained that he wasn't able to graduate himself, and now that he's got the resources to do so, he wants to "take it to the next level" with young people in Chicago.

Lil Durk Performs With Kids In Chicago

