the voice
- Original ContentUsher Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The MegastarUsher's empire strikes a harmonious chord, amassing a staggering net worth, solidifying his reign as a true music industry powerhouse.By Jake Skudder
- TVGwen Stefani Net Worth 2023: What Is The Singer Worth?Delve into Gwen Stefani's illustrious journey in music and fashion, from iconic lead singer to a multifaceted entrepreneur.By Rain Adams
- MusicBlake Shelton Net Worth 2023: What Is The Country Star Worth?Explore Blake Shelton's 2023 net worth of $120 million and his remarkable financial success.By Axl Banks
- MusicWhat Is Lil Durk's Best-Selling Album?Lil Durk's made some significant strides in his career. By Axl Banks
- MusicLil Durk Recruits Machine Gun Kelly For Amazon Music Show, Performs With Kids In ChicagoLil Durk brought out MGK to perform "The Voice" with him at his Amazon Music Live show.By Caroline Fisher
- TechLil Durk Says A.I. Could Never Replace HimThe Chicago MC didn't dismiss artificial intelligence as a benefactor to music, but only if it's used rightfully and not as a replacement for artists.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Durk Hints At Switching It Up On Next AlbumLil Durk continues to tease his next album By Aron A.
- MusicJazmine Sullivan Says Beyonce Is Her Dream Duet: “It Would Be Magic”The songstress gushed over the iconic Renaissance star. By Lamar Banks
- MusicLil Durk's "The Voice" Reaches Platinum CertificationLil Durk's 2020 album, "The Voice," has been certified platinum by the RIAA.By Cole Blake
- MusicLil Durk Charges An Astronomical Performance Fee Post-"7220"Lil Durk catches a "W for a trenches" with his performance rate. By Aron A.
- ReviewsLil Durk "7220" ReviewLil Durk puts his strengths on display, sticking to his winning formula on "7220."By Aron A.
- NumbersLil Durk Shows Off Abundance Of New Gold & Platinum PlaquesLil Durk shows off his latest platinum and gold certifications, flexing thirteen new plaques for his collection.By Alex Zidel
- TVAriana Grande Outsmarts John Legend With “Thank U, Next” Button On “The Voice”Grande seems to be settling comfortably into her coaching seat on season 21 of “The Voice.”By Hayley Hynes
- NumbersLil Durk Passes Competition With Most Charting Songs This YearAs of this moment, Lil Durk is officially the artist with the most charting songs in 2021. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLil Durk Gives Ed Sheeran His Seal Of ApprovalLil Durk has nothing but praise for the pop singer.By Alexander Cole
- MusicBenny The Butcher & Lil Durk Join ForcesBenny The Butcher and Lil Durk connected over the weekend, prompting many to hope for a future collaboration.By Mitch Findlay